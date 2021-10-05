October 5, 2021 - Bess Butler Brunson, CFP® -- a 401(k) Investment Advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional at The Fiduciary Group in Savannah, Ga. -- was recently named to Georgia Trend’s 2021 40 Under 40 class for her contributions to the Savannah community and the state of Georgia. Brunson is the only Savannah-area honoree featured in Georgia Trend’s 40 Under 40 issue for 2021.
An annual recognition of the state’s “best and brightest” rising stars, Georgia Trend’s 40 Under 40 list honors talented professionals under the age of 40 who are making Georgia a great place to live and work. Brunson and the rest of Georgia Trend’s 25th annual class of honorees are currently featured in the October 2021 issue of Georgia Trend.
“Bess Butler Brunson grew up going to the offices of The Fiduciary Group, an investment firm started by her grandfather more than 50 years ago,” the article explains. “She always knew she would join the family business because she finds financial health just as important as physical and mental health.”
Brunson, 28, is the third generation of the Butler family to work at The Fiduciary Group, which was founded in 1970 by her grandfather Lee Butler. Brunson joined the award-winning firm in 2017 as a Client Services Associate and was promoted to Associate Investment Advisor in 2019 and to 401(k) Investment Advisor in 2020. Brunson is responsible for providing retirement education and investment guidance to 401(k) plan participants, offering day-to-day plan support, and assisting plan sponsors in meeting their ongoing fiduciary duties.
An active community volunteer, Brunson serves on the board of Historic Savannah Foundation’s 13th Colony and The Savannah Country Day School Alumni Board. In addition, she is a member of the Savannah Community Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the Savannah Estate Planning Council, the Telfair Museums’ William Jay Society and a regular participant in the Rotary Club of Savannah’s Annual Rotary Read-In. She has also played in the Savannah Soccer League for the past six years and helped her team win four season championships.
“We’re delighted that Georgia Trend recognized Bess as one of the state’s future leaders,” said Kyle Powers, Director of 401(k) Advisory Services at The Fiduciary Group. “Her dedication to preserving Savannah’s history and supporting the arts while continuing The Fiduciary Group’s legacy is truly impressive. We look forward to seeing what Bess accomplishes in the future and know that she will continue to make a positive impact in the Savannah community and across the state for many years to come.”
Brunson was previously identified as a local leader and outstanding young professional when she was featured as part of Savannah Magazine’s New Guard issue in 2019. Originally from Savannah, Ga., she earned a B.S. in Business from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., where she was enrolled in the International Honors Program.
