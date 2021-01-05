January 5, 2021 - Beth Bargeron James has joined Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. as Vice President, Marketing Director.
A native of Louisville, GA, James earned her MBA and BBA in Marketing from Georgia Southern University. Most recently, she was the Director of Client Service and Strategy for Wier / Stewart, a nationally recognized advertising agency in Augusta. Previously, she served as Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Salvation Army of Augusta.
As Marketing Director of Queensborough, Beth will lead the bank's strategic marketing and advertising initiatives. She brings several years of experience in financial institution marketing and a passion for connectivity and community engagement.
Beth is a member of Leadership Augusta Class of 2020 and an alumna of the Junior League of Augusta and Young Professionals of Augusta.
Recently named the best small bank in Georgia by Newsweek, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. has more than 25 locations throughout Georgia. For more information, go to QNBTrust.bank and find Queensborough on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.
