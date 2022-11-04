November 4, 2022 - Queensborough National Bank and Trust President and CEO Bill Easterlin has been featured in the premiere edition of Georgia 500 – The State’s Most Influential Leaders. Easterlin represents the Banking, Finance & Insurance category.

The new annual publication from Georgia Trend magazine debuts in November. Georgia 500 will focus on Georgia’s most powerful leaders across major industries and organizations. Selections are based on extensive research, nominations and hundreds of interviews, resulting in a selective guide to the Georgians who impact the Peach State. The Georgia 500 publication will be mailed with the November 2022 issue of Georgia Trend and posted in digital format on GeorgiaTrend.com.

