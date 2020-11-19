November 19, 2020 - Brett Goodwin, Vice President of Commercial Lines at Bernard Williams & Company, has been named Chairman of the Board for the Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC). He has been a SBAC volunteer since 2013.
Goodwin’s previous volunteer efforts with SBAC have included leading the organization’s Loan Committee. “I strongly believe in SBAC’s mission to provide access to capital for new and existing small business,” Goodwin said. “This helps retain and create new jobs which has a positive economic impact and further strengthens our community.”
SBAC is certified by the U.S. Treasury Department as a Community Development Financial Institution. In addition, SBAC is a Community Advantage Lender and a Certified Development Company (CDC) licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and contracted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs, and the City of Savannah to promote small business development through financing and technical assistance. The Savannah SBAC provides loans and technical assistance for new and existing businesses in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country. For more information about SBAC, visit sbacsav.com.
