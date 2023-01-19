January 19, 2022 - Brian Dart has been promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager in Queensborough’s coastal market. In addition to commercial lending, Dart will oversee the bank’s branches in Statesboro and Pooler, as well as the Hodgeson Memorial Drive branch in Savannah.
Dart has been with Queensborough for over 4 years in the Savannah market. As a commercial lender, Brian works with local businesses to accomplish their goals. He is originally from Statesboro, where he graduated from Georgia Southern University and began his banking career. Prior to banking he worked in the office of Jack Kingston of the U.S. House of Representatives.
