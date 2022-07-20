July 20, 2022 - Morris & Templeton Insurance has announced that Brooks Zeigler received the 2022 Edgar Dunlap Award at the 125th Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia (IIAG) annual convention on Amelia Island held in June. This prestigious award is presented annually by the Georgia state trade association in honor of the 10th President of the association, Edgar Dunlap, to recognize outstanding community service by a member agent.
Brooks is a past Chairman of the Georgia Young Agents Committee, and has remained actively involved in the state and national associations. He attributes much of his success to the positive impact his involvement in IIAG and their Young Agents Committee (YAC) has had on his professional development and career. Brooks is incredibly humbled and honored to be alongside a remarkable list of former recipients of this prestigious award.
For more information on Morris & Templeton Insurance, visit https://morristempleton.com or call 912.355.4549.
