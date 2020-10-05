October 5, 2020 - The Fiduciary Group recently hired Cameron Kizzire Albach as a Communications and Office Manager. In her new position, Albach is responsible for graphic design, marketing implementation, event planning and office management at the firm.
An accomplished professional, Albach brings more than 16 years of marketing experience to her new role at The Fiduciary Group. Before joining the firm, Albach worked as a freelance marketing strategist and graphic designer in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where she collaborated with clients to raise brand awareness, further client initiatives and cultivate strategic relationships. In Alabama, she also served as the public relations coordinator and graphic designer for the Druid City Garden Project, the corporate marketing project manager for Randall-Reilly and a media buyer for Alexander Advertising, Inc.
“We’re delighted to welcome Cameron to The Fiduciary Group and appreciate her expertise, experience and attention to detail,” said Malcolm Butler, President and CEO of The Fiduciary Group. “We are confident that she will help us on a range of fronts, from marketing execution to daily office operations.”
Originally from Tuscaloosa, Ala., Albach earned a B.A. in Advertising and Public Relations from The University of Alabama. She currently lives on Isle of Hope in Savannah, Ga.
