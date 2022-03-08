March 8, 2022 - Queensborough National Bank and Trust recently added Candace Summerall as a Mortgage Loan Officer in the Savannah market area.
Candace has been involved in all aspects of real estate starting in 2000 as a closing specialist with one of the fastest growing real estate closing attorneys in Atlanta. After gaining her salesperson license as an agent, Candace continued on to obtain both her broker’s license and Georgia Real Estate Instructor’s license. In 2020, she made the move to lending.
Candace has been involved with several community organizations from American Diabetes Association, Buy Local Savannah (Executive Board member), Kicklighter Resource Center (board member), Savannah Jaycees (Executive Board Member), Center For Blind and Low Vision, Savannah Development and Renewal Authority, and currently assisting on the campaign for Dancing With the Stars Savannah CASA.
Candace is a Georgia native and has raised 5 children. She loves live music, attending concerts and cheering for Georgia sports teams.
“Candace is a great addition to Queensborough and our Savannah market. Having both a mortgage and real estate background, she has a wealth of knowledge that will definitely lead to success,” said John Mabery, Queensborough Senior Vice President, Mortgage Department.
