January 13, 2021 - Ameris Bank Market President Greg Marini recently announced that Carol Brooks has joined Ameris Bank as a senior vice president, commercial banker. Brooks will be responsible for expanding commercial banking relationships throughout the area, capitalizing on Ameris Bank’s wide breadth of treasury services and commercial lending options.
With over 20 years of banking experience, Brooks is an expert in the industry. For the past 13 years, she was with Queensborough National Bank and Trust Co., Inc. serving as vice president, commercial banker. Prior to that, Brooks was a portfolio specialist for SunTrust Bank, now Truist.
“Carol is a dedicated and seasoned banker. She is truly committed to community and relationship banking, which is key for us,” says Ameris Bank Market President Greg Marini. “Our commercial customers will benefit from her personal approach and expertise, and our team as a whole will be strengthened.”
A graduate of Wesleyan College, Brooks also earned her MBA from Florida Atlantic University. She is a dedicated community member, currently serving as the board of directors’ vice chair for the Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) of Savannah. In 2018 and 2019, Brooks received the SBAC Lender of the Year award, and she has previously served on the SBAC loan committee. Additionally, Brooks is a member of the Propeller Club of the Port of Savannah, Women’s Council of REALTORS®, Rotary Club of Savannah South and REALTORS® Commercial Alliance. Brooks currently resides in Savannah, Georgia.
“I am honored and excited to join the Ameris Bank team, and I look forward to assisting local business owners and helping them thrive,” says Brooks. “Ameris’ focus and commitment to community banking is truly unique and I'm proud to contribute to those efforts in Savannah.”
Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com.
