August 16, 2021 - Center Parc Credit Union (CPCU) has hired a new assistant manager for their Savannah area branch as well as several new member service representatives for its Pooler and Savannah branches.
Sharonda Brantley was named assistant manager for Center Parc’s Savannah area branch.
“Center Parc is a purpose-driven company, a company that is helping members achieve their financial goals,” Brantley said. “I am delighted to be a part of such an amazing company that is putting their members first.”
With extensive experience as a teller, manager and roles in service and sales at other financial institutions, Brantley serves as assistant manager at Center Parc’s Savannah Walmart branch at 6000 Ogeechee Road. Also new to the team are Nettie Davis and Kim Davis, both of whom have previous banking experience.
Nettie Davis has joined the Center Parc team eager to help members achieve financial success. “I really enjoy the community mindedness of the company, expressed not only by its involvement in the communities of the branch locations, but also within the company itself,” said Davis. “People truly care about each other here and it shows in how they treat each other, how they express these sentiments in the newsletters, in management styles, in company-wide in-office events and in the genuine friendships that coworkers form with each other.”
A Montana native, Davis is an alumni of Montana State University and previously worked as a teller coordinator.
Kim Davis shares Center Parc’s commitment to serving the community. “I am honored to be a part Center Parc and the process of obtaining new members in the area and providing friendly and community-minded service," she said. Davis also helps others during her free time, working with the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.
Alisa Cooper, Vanessa Ramos, Ashley Wilson and Saleem Albany serve as member service representatives at CPCU’s Pooler Walmart Branch at 160 Pooler Parkway. Ramos brings over 10 years of customer service and five years of banking experience. Cooper holds an MBA and a CFC. Albany has been promoted from part- to full-time.
“I like working for Center Parc because they invest so much back into our local community,” said Wilson. “They offer some of the best rates to help our local population get homes and cars of their dreams and help them reach financial success. I hope to reach every member with a friendly smile and excellent service.”
Originally from Connecticut, Ramos is committed to supporting Center Parc’s mission to help its members beyond financial assistance. “I love being a part of this company because it has such a family feel and it shows in our values and roots within the community,” she said. “I love being around people and creating a great atmosphere.”
Savannah native Albany started as a part-time employee and is now furthering his career with Center Parc Credit Union. “I am happy to now be able to help members flourish full-time,” he said.
In addition to its Pooler and Savannah branches, Center Parc Credit Union currently has two locations in Atlanta and is breaking ground for a free-standing flagship branch in Savannah in September.
