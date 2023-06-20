June 20, 2023 - Great Oaks Bank recently announced that Charlie Lovering, Jr. has joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lovering brings over 30 years of experience in retail banking, financial, operations, and executive leadership to his new role as Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for financial and regulatory reporting, and financial risk management functions for the bank and its parent holding company. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Auburn University. Lovering resides in the Colonels Island area of Midway and enjoys fishing and spending time with family and friends.
“We are excited to have Charlie on the Great Oaks Team,” said G. Mike Odom, Jr, Great Oaks President and CEO. “We have grown rapidly over the past several years in both size and complexity, resulting in the need to expand our management team by separating the finance and operations management functions. Charlie’s expertise and experience provide depth and capacity to our senior leadership team. Bunny Wright, who has done an excellent job as both CFO and Senior Operations Officer, will continue to lead our operations team.”
