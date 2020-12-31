December 31, 2020 - Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA has been selected as one of the 2020 "40 Under 40" in the Accounting Profession by CPA Practice Advisor magazine.
This is the second year Hervochon has received this recognition.
"The 40 Under 40 Awards spotlight the top practicing public accountants, educators and thought leaders who are leading their profession by visibly and incrementally changing the accounting profession through their exemplary leadership, their innovative thinking, their collaborative efforts to provide unity to the profession across the generations, and their community outreach which extends the visibility of the profession outside the workplace," reads CPA Practice Advisor's description of the awards.
Hervochon operates a virtual accounting practice that specializes in helping marketing and creative agencies achieve greater profitability and grow confidently.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to be listed again alongside such a distinguished list of my peers”, Hervochon said.
