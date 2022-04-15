April 15, 2022 - Chris Raiford recently joined The Claxton Bank in their Richmond Hill location as a Vice President, Commercial Lender.
A 14-year banking veteran with a rich wealth of banking experience, Raiford has focused on growing and managing a diverse commercial portfolio.
“I am excited and honored to announce my transition to TCB Richmond Hill," he said. "The mission and values of The Claxton Bank are anchored against my personal mission to deliver what it truly means to be a community bank and banker.”
Raiford earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and his Master’s in Business Administration from St. Leo University. In addition, he is currently a Ph.D. Candidate for Walden University. He has lived in Richmond Hill since 2008, now sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and volunteers with the Exchange Club of Richmond Hill and Bryan County Recreation. Raiford and his wife, Anza, attend church locally and have three boys in the Richmond Hill School system.
“We genuinely care about our community and civic involvement is a core tenet of belief. I will continue to deliver on my commitment to serve you, and our community, in this new role at TCB, where relationships are valued, and decisions are made locally,” he added.
Visit theclaxtonbank.com for more information.
