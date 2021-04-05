April 5, 2021 - Colony Bank recently announced that Tim Hazelman and Lisa Brantley have joined as Mortgage Loan Originators for the Savannah market.
Commenting on the announcement, Tom Bird, Regional Market Manager, said, "Tim and Lisa are two of Savannah's leading mortgage bankers, and we are very fortunate to add their talent and expertise to our team. They will provide outstanding origination performance and customer service thanks to their excellent understanding of the market as well as strong ties to the community. With these key additions, we will further our commitment to building relationships and significantly increasing the scope of services offered in the Savannah market."
Jesse Kight, Mortgage Division President for Colony Bank, added, "With the addition of Tim Hazelman and Lisa Brantley, Colony Bank has taken another crucial step towards becoming the 'go to' mortgage lender in the Savannah market. They are two of the mortgage industry's top talents, and we are thrilled to have them as the newest members of the Colony Bank Mortgage team."
Hazelman, who has 20 years of mortgage banking experience, most recently served as Senior Mortgage Banker at SouthState Bank Mortgage. From 2015 to 2018, he served as Vice President, Mortgage Banker at State Bank and Trust Mortgage. He was awarded the prestigious Platinum Award from the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the Gold Award for 2015, 2016 and 2017. He is an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia.
Brantley, who has 30 years of mortgage banking experience, was most recently with SouthState Bank. From 2016 to 2018, she served as Senior Loan Officer with State Bank and Trust Mortgage. She has been active with the Savannah Board of Realtors and Homebuilders Association since 1997.
For more information, visit www.colony.bank.
