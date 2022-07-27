July 27, 2022 - Dan Baker has joined Queensborough National Bank & Trust as Vice President and Wealth Planner in the Statesboro office. Baker was most recently with Truist, providing coverage for Swainsboro, Metter, Sylvania, St. Simons, Statesboro, Savannah and surrounding markets.
Baker is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and has been a Bulloch county resident for more than 18 years. He has more than a decade of experience in multiple lines of financial services and offers an innovative approach to his planning process.
“I see myself as both an educator and advocate for my clients and enjoy an active role in their financial well-being. I take great pride in tailoring solutions to meet their individual needs. As such, I am very excited for the opportunity to join this great team at Queensborough that invests so much back into the communities they serve,” said Baker.
Before entering the financial industry, Baker toured as a professional guitar player, opening for various national acts such a Luke Bryan, Craig Morgan and Jake Owen. He currently resides in Brooklet with his wife Kara and their two daughters.
“Dan’s diverse talents complement our commitment to providing the best and most comprehensive local financial service in our communities. We couldn’t be more excited and honored to have him on the team,” said Dagan Sharpe, Queensborough Director of Wealth Management.
