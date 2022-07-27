Baker_ Dan-104.jpg

July 27, 2022 - Dan Baker has joined Queensborough National Bank & Trust as Vice President and Wealth Planner in the Statesboro office. Baker was most recently with Truist, providing coverage for Swainsboro, Metter, Sylvania, St. Simons, Statesboro, Savannah and surrounding markets.    

Baker is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and has been a Bulloch county resident for more than 18 years. He has more than a decade of experience in multiple lines of financial services and offers an innovative approach to his planning process.  

