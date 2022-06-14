June 14, 2022 - The Savannah branch of Wells Fargo Advisors announced that David A. Rea has joined the company as a Vice President - Investments, Financial Advisor.
Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, he severed as a Vice President and Private Client Advisor at Bank of America Private Bank (formerly U.S. Trust).
“I believe this thoughtful move enables us to meaningfully enhance the value & impact of the important work we do for clients while delivering a superior service experience,” said Rea.
David graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law with a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and has 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® professional, a designation awarded by the Investments & Wealth Institute; a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a designation awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.; and, he also holds the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor™ designation from the College for Financial Planning Institutes Corp. David, his wife Noelle and their daughter enjoy living in Savannah where they are members of the Chatham Club and Savannah Golf Club.
Wells Fargo Advisors’ Savannah office now has 18 financial advisors serving investors in the Savannah area, as of June 3rd 2022. The office is located at 200 Stephenson Ave, Suite 301 Savannah, GA 31405and can be reached by calling 912-921-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.