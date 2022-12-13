fiserv-pitch-competition-640x427.jpeg

December 13, 2022 - Ten military-affiliated entrepreneurs are one step closer to reaching their goals as recipients of $10,000 grants awarded at the conclusion of a competition hosted by Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) and sponsored by Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology.

The grants, which will provide capital to fuel the growth of each business, were presented as part of the Fiserv Back2Business program, which supports the needs of diverse businesses during challenging times.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.