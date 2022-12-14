December 14, 2022 - Statesboro student Kadin Story has won one of three 2022 Youth Development Scholarships awarded nationally by Center Parc Credit Union and its larger parent organization, Atlanta Postal Credit Union.

“This competition is an opportunity to recognize some of our most outstanding young members,” said Belinda Blair, VP of Marketing. “Kadin Story has had an inspiring high school career and we are delighted to play a part in his upcoming career at Georgia Tech, where we are sure he will continue to excel.” 

