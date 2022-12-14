December 14, 2022 - Statesboro student Kadin Story has won one of three 2022 Youth Development Scholarships awarded nationally by Center Parc Credit Union and its larger parent organization, Atlanta Postal Credit Union.
“This competition is an opportunity to recognize some of our most outstanding young members,” said Belinda Blair, VP of Marketing. “Kadin Story has had an inspiring high school career and we are delighted to play a part in his upcoming career at Georgia Tech, where we are sure he will continue to excel.”
Story graduated this spring from Southeast Bulloch High School in Statesboro with a 4.0 GPA. He plans to study biological engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. While at Southeast Bulloch, he was captain of the varsity football team and student team leader in his youth group. Activities in which he participated include Beta Club, Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America and a Bible study group that he led.
His high school career was filled with honors and recognitions, including the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit Award, the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence and the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence.
Both CPCU and the larger APCU, which has national reach, are community-oriented member-owned, not-for-profit financial institutions. This scholarship competition, which provides funds for high school seniors who are members continuing on to college, university or technical school, is indicative of the community service activities the organization embraces.
Story joins fellow 2022 Youth Development Scholarship recipients Montanna Freymiller of Livingston, Wisconsin, and Riley Palmer of Randolph, New York.
The scholarship program is an ongoing project. Applications for the 2023 APCU/CPCU Youth Development Scholarship will open to APCU and CPCU members in January 2023. Watch the Youth Accounts portion of CPCU’s website, www.centerparc.org, for updates.
