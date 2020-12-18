December 18, 2020 - Sterling Seacrest Partners recently contributed to multiple local non-profit organizations during their annual holiday drive, the “12 days of Christmas.” Each year, the company selects local non-profits and encourages employees to contribute specific items each organization has requested.
Organizations that benefitted from this year’s project include Park Place Outreach, One Love Animal Rescue, Senior Citizens, Inc., Hospice Savannah, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, Performance Initiatives, and Family Promise of Greater Savannah.
In addition to these contributions, Sterling Seacrest Partners also asked the children from Savannah non-profit Urban Hope to participate in an art contest by illustrating what Christmas means to them. The winning artist was awarded a gift card and the artwork was used as the cover of the company’s 2020 holiday card. In addition to contributions towards every child who submitted artwork, Sterling Seacrest Partners made a donation to Urban Hope.
“This year it is more important than ever for our community to rally behind local non-profit organizations, ensuring they can provide much needed resources for others,” said Sterling Seacrest Partners President David Paddison. “Our team looks forward to participating in the 12 Days of Christmas each year, but this year has certainly stood out as we know these contributions are imperative to local children, citizens, and their families.”
