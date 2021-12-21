December 21, 2021 - As part of its commitment to strengthening communities by addressing critical needs that help advance racial equality and economic opportunity, Bank of America has awarded a total of $393,500 to 13 local nonprofits across Savannah and Coastal Georgia this year.
With a particular focus on closing the equity and wealth gaps in communities of color and other disadvantaged populations disproportionately impacted by the prolonged pandemic, Bank of America’s local giving this year was directed to alleviate the impacts of health, food insecurity, jobs and education. In 2021 alone, Bank of America has contributed $19.2 million to 109 organizations across the state of Georgia to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities.
Local philanthropic investments included grants to Goodwill Southeast Georgia, Park Place Outreach, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and Union Mission. The bank’s giving this year was underscored in the fourth quarter with a $250,000 commitment to Savannah Technical College and a $50,0000 commitment to Goodwill Southeast Georgia through the Neighborhood Champions program.
“While the pandemic has taken a toll on us all, there’s no doubt it has had a disproportionate impact on the communities already grappling with the effects of economic and social inequality. The private sector has a responsibility to provide support that can serve as a catalyst to help advance equity and economic opportunity for everyone,” said Patrick O’Neil, president, Bank of America Savannah.
As an essential business, Bank of America also invested in the health and economic stability of its own teammates this year by raising its minimum hourly pay to $21 as a next step in the company’s plans to increase hourly pay to $25 by 2025.
