December 22, 2020 - To support communities amid the ongoing pandemic, Bank of America has awarded a total of $257,000 to 15 local nonprofits across Savannah this year, with a focus on alleviating the unprecedented impacts to health, food insecurity, jobs and education. In addition to this philanthropic capital, which is nearly double its giving in 2019, the bank also donated 34,000 personal protective equipment masks and 100 cases of 8-ounce hand sanitizer to help protect the most vulnerable populations hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Local philanthropic investments included grants to Goodwill of Southeast Georgia to support advanced learning and employment opportunities, Union Mission to support individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, as well as the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to purchase laptops and other necessary technology for students to be successful amid distance learning.
In 2020 alone, Bank of America has contributed nearly $9.5 million to 146 organizations across the state of Georgia to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.
“Bank of America recognizes the responsibility to serve and strengthen our local communities,” said Patrick O’Neil, Savannah market president for Bank of America. “By directing philanthropic capital locally, we can address immediate needs while helping our most vulnerable communities become more resilient and positioned for success moving forward.”
Beyond grants and donations, local bank employees also found ways to give back through virtual volunteerism this year, dedicating 1,163 hours to local causes and projects across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.