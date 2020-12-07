December 7, 2020 - Center Parc Credit Union presented a $5000 check to the Hudson Hill Community Garden Network on Dec. 3. The community garden will foster relations by bringing generations together as well as feed neighborhood residents and provide youth with employment opportunities. Center Parc Credit Union also presented a $3500 check for the community garden at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center on Dec. 4. The garden supplies its community with fresh produce and learning opportunities.
These donations are part of Center Park Credit Union’s initiative to support local programs that increase access to fresh food and beautify neighborhoods. www.centerparc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.