October 22, 2021 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has announced the hire of Donna Peters as Director of Marketing and Communications. Donna’s focus will be to oversee the company’s brand awareness and corporate strategy for marketing, development, and communication.
Donna has an extensive background in streamlining processes related to marketing including digital media, the implementation of interactive technology, brand awareness, marketing strategy, and event planning.
Before joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Donna worked as the Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia. She served as the young agent’s committee liaison to Georgia YAC which was recently recognized as the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America’s National Young Agents Committee of the Year. Prior to that, she was the Association Executive at Walton-Barrow Board of REALTORS® where she concentrated on association growth, brand awareness, homeownership education, and leveraging community partnerships for local REALTORS®.
“Donna’s experience and expertise brings tremendous value to our entire team at SSP,” said Sterling Seacrest Pritchard COO Brett Godwin. “Her guidance will allow us to further expand our company’s brand and presence throughout the Southeast.”
Donna graduated from the University of North Georgia with an Associate Degree in Sociology in 2006. She is committed to involvement in her community and volunteers with a variety of non-profit and industry organizations. Donna serves on the board of directors for Team-Up Mentoring and ACC SANE. She was also a participant in the Georgia Forward Young GameChangers Class of 2019 and 2017 president of the Monroe Junior Service League.
Donna and her family reside in the Gratis community of Monroe in Walton County, Georgia.
