February 16, 2022 - Dylan Brinkley has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at Great Oaks Bank. Dylan has demonstrated a passion for growth and building customer relationships since joining Great Oaks Bank in 2019. A native of Jesup, GA, Brinkley holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College of Coastal Georgia. He and his wife Caitlyn have two young children, Harper, and Beckham.
“Dylan’s strong work ethic, commitment, and dedication to the bank and our customers have truly set him apart,” said Jon Seagraves, Chief Banking Officer. “He exemplifies the Great Oaks brand, which represents authentic community banking experiences and exceptional service. Dylan is a tremendous asset, not only to the bank but to our customers as well.”
