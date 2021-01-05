January 5, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank recently promoted Dylan Brinkley to Banking Officer and Commercial Relationship Manager. Dylan has demonstrated a passion for growth and building relationships since joining Great Oaks Bank in 2019.
Brinkley will manage customer relationships from the new Richmond Hill office. A native of Jesup, GA, Brinkley holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from College of Coastal Georgia. He and his wife Caitlyn have two young children, Harper, age 3 and Beckham, 3 months.
For more information visit www.greatoaks.bank.
