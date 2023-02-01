February 1, 2023 - Center Parc Credit Union hosted the inaugural Habitat for Humanity Forever Family Conference at its Flagship Branch at Berwick Market in Savannah this past Saturday, Jan. 28.
The event, which Center Parc co-sponsored with CareSource, helped homeowners secure long-term financial success.
“Our mission here at Habitat is to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, community, and hope,” said Zerik Samples, CEO of Coastal Empire for Humanity. “That is what we accomplished at this conference. We connected our homeowners with the necessary resources and training from community professionals to help prepare them for their futures as homeowners and potential investors.”
Samples also thanked Center Parc Credit Union for hosting the event and having some of its employees serve as instructors.
This year’s event comprised workshops on relevant topics, such as:
- “Why Budgeting is Important, 21 Simple Tips that Make Budgeting Easy,” presented by Regina Pointer Marketing Growth Specialist, Center Parc Credit Union
- “Basic Home Maintenance,” presented by Samuel Pointer, Pastor, Bethel Apostolic Church Savannah
- “Life Planning,” presented by Moya Campbell, vice president, Lighthouse Financial Group
- “Understanding Generational Wealth,” presented by LaWanda Johnson Allen, real estate broker, The Allen Real Estate Group
“We are proud to have hosted a program whose themes fit so well with our mission,” said Center Parc’s Regina Pointer. "This program was designed to be a benefit to the attendees and the larger community as well.
“For most people, owning a home is how they fulfill their American dream. Being financially savvy helps people plan for the future. It gives them a measure of security. Stability in homeownership creates stability in communities.”
Center Parc donated the conference room for the event and co-sponsored with CareSource.
