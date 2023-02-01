February 1, 2023 - Step Up Savannah has announced a partnership with Prosperity Now, Park Place Outreach, and Bank of America to host a historic roundtable discussion entitled The State of the Racial Wealth Divide in Savannah on Feb. 3, 2023, at Noon ET. It will be held at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah.

The event is made possible with support from the Bank of America. Panelists will include experts from Bank of America, Park Place Outreach, Prosperity Now, the Sapelo Foundation, and Step Up Savannah. Each participant will offer extensive insights on understanding the extent of racial wealth inequity in the City of Savannah and the need to better utilize, invest in, and strengthen organizations of color to address these gaps.

