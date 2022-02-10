February 10, 2022 - Earlier today, Sen. Reverend Warnock chaired a hearing of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection focused on the role of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs).
CDFIs and MDIs provide critical support to communities, create jobs, boost our economy, and help small businesses thrive.
Robert James II, President & CEO of Savannah’s Carver State Bank and Chairman of the National Bankers Association, was one of three witnesses to provide testimony on the local economic importance of serving consumers and businesses who are underserved by traditional banks and financial service providers.
“Whether it has been acting as our nation’s fiscal first responders, immediately there to assist families and small businesses facing the financial unknown during the first weeks of the pandemic, or facilitating the flow of federal aid to communities, CDFIs and MDIs provided economic stability and certainty to millions of Americans, allowing them to focus on the health and safety of themselves and their children,” said Warnock.
He lauded the significance of their work on the frontlines of the pandemic to help keep important community institutions afloat and provide financial security to hardworking Georgians during a period of extreme economic uncertainty.
“Today’s hearing highlighted how important these institutions are in helping families, small businesses, and communities to prepare, survive, and recover from crisis, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue to ensure they have adequate resources to achieve their mission of helping the underserved,” said Senator Reverend Warnock during the hearing entitled “The Role that Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions Serve in Supporting Communities.”
Also testifying was Ms. Jeanne Kucey, President & CEO, JetStream Federal Credit Union, Miami Lakes, FL, on behalf of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions; and Mr. Joel Griffith, Research Fellow, Financial Regulations, Heritage Foundation.
After opening remarks, Warnock questioned the witnesses about the impact of the expanded Child Tax Credit on working families’ financial security in recent months, and about how providing capital and grants to underserved families and businesses helps create and power new economic opportunities in local communities.
“I’m honored to chair this subcommittee and to work with Ranking Member Tillis to ensure stability in our banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions that serve families, small businesses, and communities in Georgia and around our country, and to ensure that our communities have equal access to the financial resources that build an economy that works for all Americans.”
And, he added, “I hope that our witnesses will discuss ways that Congress can better support the work they do every day to grow our economy from the bottom-up.”
“The economic turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed working families to the brink, often forcing them to choose between their health and their livelihoods. Thanks in part to the aid passed by Congress to combat the pandemic, our nation is experiencing one of the quickest job market recoveries ever seen.
Warnock pointed out, “Last month, the Georgia Department of Labor reported that the state’s unemployment rate is now 2.6 percent, with 97 percent of jobs lost during the height of the pandemic now recovered. Last week, the jobs report showed that jobs rose by 467,000, defying the expectations of many experts.
“Critical in facilitating this recovery has been the work by CDFIs and MDIs. I appreciate that we have two before us here today, to talk about the work that they are doing even now, in their respective communities.,” he said.
He also highlighted the Atlanta-based CDFI Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, or Ace, which he said “immediately sprung to action early in the pandemic to help small businesses. In the first months of the pandemic, they worked with their clients to offer emergency funds, including Paycheck Protection Program loans, and they worked with local development authorities and investment partners to give flexibility for small business borrowers as the economy recovered. These actions by just one CDFI saved hundreds of jobs in my home state of Georgia.”
