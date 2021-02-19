February 19, 2021 - A virtual webinar on “New PPP Loan Funding” will be hosted Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. by local companies and industry experts HunterMaclean and Hancock Askew & Co. LLP.
The panel discussion will include Michael McCarthy, Managing Partner of Hancock Askew; Samuel Evans, Senior Manager with Hancock Askew; Louann Bronstein, Partner with HunterMaclean; and Robert J. McGuirk, Partner with HunterMaclean.
The panel will discuss new PPP loan program updates and how to navigate through the complexities of the second round of PPP funding. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the event as the panel will include a Q&A format. Please submit questions to Andrea Dove, Business Development with HunterMaclean, at adove@huntermaclean.com.
Registration is required for this webinar. For additional information and to register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016128135569/WN_EQZN67R8RkedirD68CC4ug?fbclid=IwAR2BRQvptOmCKUf6jad1-mYuqiYuX5yICE2JvKPge6BM-y7LAE0MiRFjLSk.
