February 2, 2022 - Beaufort County Library System is hosting the Lowcountry Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that offers free tax help to persons generally earning $57,000 annually or less, differently-abled persons, persons 60 and older, and limited English-speaking persons.
In collaboration with the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, United Way of the Lowcountry, Inc., free tax preparation is available through in-person sites, drop off options and a virtual program.
Tax preparation help begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will run through Thursday, April 14.
The schedule and locations are as follows:
- Lobeco Library, 1862 Trask Parkway, Lobeco
Saturdays | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Feb. 5 – April 9
- St. Helena Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road, St. Helena
Wednesdays | 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 – April 13
- Beaufort Library
311 Scott Street, Beaufort
Mondays & Thursdays | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Open: Feb. 7 – April 14
Closed: Feb. 21
- Bluffton Library, 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton
Mondays | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturdays are appointment only,
call 251-616-0551 or emailblufftonvita@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 19 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 2 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Open: Feb. 7 – April 11
Closed: Feb. 21
Another location in the County that is hosting tax preparation can be found at:
- Deep Well Project, 80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head Island
Tuesdays & Thursdays | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Feb. 1 – April 14
Visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org/taxes for more information.
