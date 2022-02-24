February 24, 2022 - United Community Bank was recently recognized with multiple Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. Small Business Banking. United received ten awards in total, five of which were national honors for specific categories in Small Business Banking. The awards are given annually by Greenwich Associates, the leading global provider of data and analytics to the financial services industry. This is the fourth consecutive year the bank has been recognized by Greenwich Associates for its strength in small business lending and received twice as many awards as the previous year.
“We believe a strong banking relationship can be immensely beneficial for a small business owner and our teams see themselves as a true partner to their clients,” shared Rich Bradshaw, President and Chief Banking Officer. “We are dedicated to providing excellent customer service across all channels, and I’m proud to see our team receive such remarkable recognition this year.”
The bank received nine 2021 Greenwich Excellence Awards in the following Small Business Banking categories:
- Bank You Can Trust (National)
- Likelihood to Recommend (National)
- Overall Satisfaction (National)
- Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction (National)
- Values Long-Term Relationships (National)
- Overall Satisfaction (South Region)
- Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)
- Cash Management Overall Satisfaction (South Region)
- Proactively Provides Advice (South Region)
The bank also received recognition for Middle Market Overall Satisfaction in the South Region. The prestigious 2021 list included only 24 financial service providers out of 500 evaluated. Results are based on interviews with nearly 13,000 business owners across the country with annual sales of $1-$10 million.
