February 26, 2021 - United Community Bank was recently recognized with multiple Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. Small Business Banking for 2020. United received five awards in total, two of which were national honors for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. The awards are given annually by Greenwich Associates, the leading global provider of data and analytics to the financial services industry. This is the third consecutive year the bank has been recognized by Greenwich Associates for its strength in small business lending. The bank worked tirelessly to support its small business customers during a particularly challenging year, including successfully reserving funds for more than 11,000 small business clients under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), in addition to other measures of support.
“Our team stepped up in new ways to support our clients during the economic downturn and I am proud to see them recognized for their hard work,” added Rich Bradshaw, President and Chief Banking Officer. “Small businesses are the backbones of their communities and we felt it was our duty to not only help them through the pandemic, but also to position them to emerge even stronger. I congratulate all of our United bankers on this well-deserved recognition.”
The bank received 2020 Greenwich Excellence Awards (two national and three regional) in the following categories:
- Likelihood to Recommend (National)
- Overall Satisfaction (National)
- Overall Satisfaction (South Region)
- Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)
- Cash Management Overall Satisfaction (South Region)
The prestigious 2020 list included only 32 financial service providers out of 600 evaluated. Results are based on interviews with more than 12,000 business owners across the country with annual sales of $1-$10 million.
