February 3, 2023 - Built on Purpose, a new Savannah-based leadership development services provider, has helped to cancel over $1 million in local medical debt through its recent fundraising campaign for RIP Medical Debt.
Founder Erik Reagan launched Built on Purpose and this fundraising campaign in September, jump-starting the company’s mission to donate $5 million to various nonprofits. RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit organization that buys medical debt at a steep discount and pays off the debt through donations. The funds raised by Built on Purpose canceled $1,051,548.90 in medical debt, which paid off debt for 1,675 people in the Savannah area and beyond.
“I launched Built on Purpose with an ambitious mission: to give $5 million back to the community,” said Reagan, founder, Built on Purpose. “With this donation to RIP Medical Debt, we’re taking a big first step toward that goal, helping 1,675 people to move beyond their medical debt and forward in pursuit of their goals.”
Built on Purpose is also thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming conference, Ignite Your Growth. Based on the principles of best-selling author and leadership expert John C. Maxwell, this one-of-a-kind event will feature Reagan as well as Angel Santiago of Ace Blueprint and Corey Williams of xl Leadership Network, all of whom are certified Maxwell Leadership coaches. In addition to curated lessons from Maxwell’s The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, attendees will enjoy interactive workshops and networking opportunities designed to accelerate their growth and help them reach their full potential.
Ignite Your Growth will take place on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope City, located at 11 Gateway Blvd South, Suite 38 in Savannah. More information and tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/ignite-your-growth-tickets-507909740707. Built on Purpose will be using its portion of event proceeds to fund its giving mission.
