February 3, 2023 - Built on Purpose, a new Savannah-based leadership development services provider, has helped to cancel over $1 million in local medical debt through its recent fundraising campaign for RIP Medical Debt.

Founder Erik Reagan launched Built on Purpose and this fundraising campaign in September, jump-starting the company’s mission to donate $5 million to various nonprofits. RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit organization that buys medical debt at a steep discount and pays off the debt through donations. The funds raised by Built on Purpose canceled $1,051,548.90 in medical debt, which paid off debt for 1,675 people in the Savannah area and beyond.

