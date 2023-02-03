February 3, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets recently announced that it has closed the sale of two retail centers, including the 186,514-square-foot Savannah Centre and the 197,605-square-foot Chatham Plaza in Savannah, Georgia, totalling $63 million.
JBL Asset Management acquired the assets.
Constructed in 1986, Savannah Centre is 81 percent occupied and leased to TJ Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond, Shoe Carnival, JoAnn, Five Below, Rack Room Shoes, Chicken Salad Chick and more. The property is shadow anchored by Burlington. Built in 1972 and renovated in 2001, the 93-percent-occupied Chatham Plaza is leased to Ross Dress for Less, Ashley HomeStore, Pet Supermarket, Dollar Tree, Sketchers, Chili’s, Longhorn Steakhouse, Starbucks Coffee and more.
Savannah Centre is located at 7400 Abercorn St., and Chatham Plaza is located at 7801-7825 Abercorn St. The centers are in a dominant retail node and benefit from Savannah’s tourist industry with a total of 14.9 million visitors in 2021, as well as from proximity to Savannah’s top economic drivers, including Hunter Army Airfield and Savannah Medical Arts District. Both properties are within a three-mile radius of a population of 64,291 and an average household income of $72,202.
The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton, Managing Director Brad Buchanan and Associates Andrew Kahn and Andrew Michols.
