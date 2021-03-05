March 5, 2021 - United Community Bank is expanding its executive leadership team by adding Francie Staub as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Staub will spearhead the bank’s digital marketing, advertising, branding and communications strategies across its five-state footprint and beyond. One of her primary goals will be to foster an integrated marketing approach that will enable United to connect more deeply with its diverse and expanding client base.
“Francie has a proven track record of using her expertise to elevate nationally-known financial brands, and she already has a clear understanding of who we are as ‘The Bank That Service Built™’,” said Rich Bradshaw, United’s President and Chief Banking Officer. “Her years of brand and digital marketing experience and deep understanding of the financial services industry adds significant value. She’s a natural fit to join our team and lead our marketing efforts across all channels as we continue to work towards improving the financial health of our customers and communities.”
Staub joins United from Capital One where she headed brand marketing for U.S. credit cards. In this role she focused building brand recognition and driving growth of Capital’s portfolio of credit cards, as well as leading CRM and customer experience. Prior to this role, she served as the Managing Director of Integrated & Digital Marketing at TD Ameritrade where she was responsible for leading the integrated cross-channel communications strategy inclusive of media strategy and planning, digital marketing, web strategy and marketing technology.
“United Community Bank was built on the value of service and I look forward to finding ways to demonstrate how the company continues to abide by this guiding principle,” said Staub. “The bank’s steady expansion across the Southeast presents the perfect opportunity to reach new audiences and further communicate our value. I’m excited to have the opportunity to enhance and develop the United Community Bank brand for both our retail and our business customers.”
Staub is a graduate of the University of Virginia. She will be relocating to South Carolina to be based in the newly named corporate headquarters in Greenville with all other members of United’s executive leadership team.
