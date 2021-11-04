November 4, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank announced that Jon Seagraves has been elected Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer and that Brad Brookshire has been elected Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.
As Chief Banking Officer, Seagraves will have primary executive management responsibility for revenue generation and growth; product development/enhancement and pricing; loan, deposit and mortgage production; front line customer service/delivery; recruiting, development and supervision of the production team; branching and expansion; and branding and marketing. Seagraves joined the bank in November, 2018 to lead the bank’s coastal expansion.
As Chief Risk Officer, Brookshire will continue to have primary executive management responsibility for loan policy and approval processes. Additionally, he will oversee of the bank’s investment portfolio, alternative asset strategies and interest rate risk management functions. Brookshire joined the bank in October, 2018 to lead the coastal expansion.
“As we continue to grow, expand our footprint and enhance our production capacity, we must continually evaluate our organizational structure to ensure that we are taking full advantage of opportunities for growth, effectively managing the inherent risks, and identifying future executive leadership. Jon and Brad are key members of our executive management team, they represent the next generation of leadership for our company, and they bring broad experience, sound judgment, and deep knowledge of the markets and customers we serve to these expanded roles,” said Mike Odom, Great Oaks President & CEO. “I am honored to partner with them to solidify our culture and realize our shared vision.”
