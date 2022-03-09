March 9, 2022 - Great Oaks Bank announced that Haley Burke has joined the bank as Vice President and Senior Credit Underwriter. She will provide leadership to the credit administration team and risk evaluation support for relationship managers. Originally from Statesboro, Haley holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Finance from Georgia Southern University and a Master of Business Administration from Clemson University.
“We are thrilled to welcome Haley to our growing bank to lead our credit team. Her enthusiasm, drive, and professionalism will be great assets to the bank, our customers, and the communities we serve” said Brad Brookshire, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.
“Haley provides experienced leadership and additional capacity so that we can continue to deliver credit related decisions quickly to our customers,” stated Jon Seagraves, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.
