November 3, 2021 - The Fiduciary Group, a wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., recently hired Hayden L. Blow as a Research Analyst. In his new position, Blow serves as a key member of the firm’s investment team, with responsibilities including research, portfolio construction and trading.
Before joining The Fiduciary Group, Blow worked as a Financial Advisor with a local investment firm in Savannah, Ga., where he developed investment strategy and trading implementation for a $275 million discretionary platform.
“Hayden is a welcome addition to our investment management team with strengths in equity research as well as portfolio construction,” said Joel Goodman, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at The Fiduciary Group.
Originally from Fredericksburg, Va., Blow earned a B.S.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va. In college, he served as the Investment Team Leader and Portfolio Manager for the Captain’s Educational Enrichment Fund, which awarded scholarships to fellow students with demonstrated financial need.
Blow is Series 7 and Series 66 licensed and is a Level III candidate in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program.
