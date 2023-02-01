February 1, 2023 - The Fiduciary Group, a wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., recently announced that Research Analyst Hayden L. Blow earned the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation from the CFA Institute. Blow is a key member of the firm’s investment team, with responsibilities including research, portfolio construction and trading.
One of the highest distinctions in the investment management profession, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation is awarded to professionals who have completed the CFA® Program as well as work experience requirements. The CFA® Program is a three-part exam that tests the fundamentals of investment tools, valuing assets, portfolio management and wealth planning. CFA charterholders earn the right to use the CFA® designation after program completion, application and acceptance by CFA Institute.
