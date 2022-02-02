February 2, 2022 - United Community Bank recently announced the addition of Holly Hawse Berry as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Berry will help recruit and nurture the talent United needs to be successful, while fostering a workplace culture that excites, engages, motivates, and rewards employees. She will be located at the company’s headquarters in Greenville, S.C.
“I am so excited to join a company that is experiencing tremendous growth and momentum. My goal at this bank is to hire and inspire great individuals that will fit into the culture of an exceptional place to work,” Berry says.
Berry is a native of West Virginia, but she has strong ties to the Upstate of South Carolina. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Clemson University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude, and her 20 years of HR management experience include leadership roles at BMW Manufacturing. Most recently, she worked for SOLVD Health, where she served as Head of People and Culture. Before that, she led human resources at Total Beverage Solution and Belk, built out three HR organizations in small companies, and played a key role on Bank of America’s M&A team.
She also holds a Master of Business Administration with a major in Human Resources Management from Webster University. Her industry certifications include the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) designations. Holly also earned a certification in U.S. Health Policy from Harvard University.
“Our people are our greatest asset, so both growing and motivating that team is a critically important piece of our future. I’m thrilled to welcome someone with Holly’s expertise, energy, and dedication to her field to our executive leadership team,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United Community Bank. “I look forward to supporting Holly as she guides our investment in our team’s development.”
In addition to being passionate about her work, Berry is just as enthusiastic about her sports. One of her earliest jobs was a professional snow ski instructor on the slopes in West Virginia. These days, you’ll find her on the tennis court, scuba diving, or enjoying a relaxing kayak ride.
Berry succeeds Susie Hooper, who will retire in March after 33 years of service with United Community Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.