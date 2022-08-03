August 3, 2022 - BankSouth has announced the hiring of Jake Lee as Portfolio Manager for the Savannah market. In his new position, Lee will assist current customers and work with new clients to ensure their banking portfolio is aligned best with the many products and services the bank offers.
Before joining the BankSouth team, Lee earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Georgia. Lee joined BankSouth in early 2020 first as a Loan Operations Intern and then moved into a Credit Analyst position.
