September 21, 2021 - FCB Financial Corp., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Chatham Bank, recently announced the return of James R. Lientz, Jr. to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to have Jim re-join our board. He was one of the four original organizers of the bank before resigning, to join Governor Perdue’s administration as the State’s first Chief Operating Officer. We are confident he will provide new thoughts and perspectives as we plan for FCB’s future growth,” says Steve Green, Chairman, FCB Financial Corp.
With more than 35 years in the banking industry and nearly eight in government service, Lientz has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career, including as President of C&S Bank of South Carolina; President of NationsBank of Georgia; and President Mid-South Division, Bank of America. His work in the public sector was as the first ever Chief Operating Officer for the State of Georgia from 2003 to 2010, to which he brought a number of innovations. These included creating an “Office of Customer Service” to assist state employees in creating a more consistent and productive experience for citizens needing help, and the Executive Leadership Development Program that focused on staff development, identifying talent, and developing career paths. His community involvement includes Chairman, Georgia Tech Foundation; Former Board member and Chairman of Audit and Finance Committee, Georgia Ports Authority; Former Chairman, Metropolitan Atlanta Chamber; Former Chairman, Georgia Chamber of Commerce; Former Member, Georgia Corporation for Economic Development; Former Vice Chair, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce; Former Chairman of the Board of Advisors, The Carter Center; Former Trustee, Rhodes College; Former Trustee, The Lovett School; Board Member, Georgia Banking Company; Board member, Invesco Mortgage Capital; MidCountry Financial Corp as a Trustee, Georgia Research Alliance.
“As a long-time banker and strong promoter of FCB, Jim understands the value of community banking and he will be a great complement to our board,” says Benny Curl, Chairman, First Chatham Bank.
Lientz received a Bachelor of Science from Georgia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
“Our bank is fortunate to have an outstanding Board of Directors and we are honored to welcome Jim back to the team,” says President and CEO, Ken Farrell. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, which will provide many valuable contributions to our bank’s continued success.”
“As an organizer of First Chatham Bank, I hold a tremendous amount of respect for the organization. Battling through an unprecedented economic crisis, the Bank is moving in an exciting and progressive direction, and I look forward to be being a part of the journey,” says Lientz.
Visit firstchatham.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.