January 18, 2022 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, and the Coastal Area District Development Authority (CADDA) will offer a new, in-person, low-cost class for small business owners on Feb. 16 in Richmond Hill and March 2 in Hinesville from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Financial Fundamentals for Business Owners will aim to improve the financial decision making of small business owners. The program content is designed to educate business owners on the importance of good financial data and how to use that financial data for both tactical and strategic decision making. This program will cover the process around good record keeping, the tools to use, the reports to be derived, how to analyze the numbers to improve cash flow and profits. Participants will also gain a better understanding of how banks/lenders evaluate their businesses and capital requests.For session content and registration go to https://www.georgiasbdc.org/training/southern
For questions, contact Liz Overstreet at southerncoastal@georgiasbdc.org or (912) 651-3200. Seating is limited, lunch provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.