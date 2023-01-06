January 6, 2022 - This holiday season the Savannah office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC held a month-long drive to collect toys for Toys for Tots, a national organization that collects unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children in local communities. Toys for Tots Savannah serves Chatham, Effingham, and nearby Georgia counties.
Mauldin & Jenkins is a national CPA and business advisory firm with offices throughout the Southeast. The Savannah office is just one of the Firm’s 14 locations, and each office supports a wide variety of community service and engagement activities.
Luke Usher, community service chair of M&J’s Savannah office, is used to high participation rates and enthusiasm for the firm’s numerous charitable initiatives and volunteer efforts.
“The response and efforts we received from the Savannah office were amazing,” Usher said in a news release. “Most of us are so blessed, and this was a great opportunity for us to spread the Christmas spirit to the children of Southeast Georgia.”
All donations stay in the Savannah area, which helps benefit local children.
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting and provides assurance, tax and advisory services to clients. Founded in 1918, the firm serves clients in a range of industries including private client services, agribusiness, governmental, banking, health care, construction, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and higher education. For additional information, visit www.mjcpa.com.
