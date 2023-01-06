January 6, 2022 - This holiday season the Savannah office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC held a month-long drive to collect toys for Toys for Tots, a national organization that collects unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children in local communities. Toys for Tots Savannah serves Chatham, Effingham, and nearby Georgia counties.

Mauldin & Jenkins is a national CPA and business advisory firm with offices throughout the Southeast. The Savannah office is just one of the Firm’s 14 locations, and each office supports a wide variety of community service and engagement activities.

