January 9, 2022 - Hub International Limited (Hub), a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired the assets of Chatham Insurance Partners, LLC (Chatham Insurance Partners).
Located in Savannah, Chatham Insurance Partners is an independent commercial and personal insurance agency. Chatham Insurance Partners focuses on various industries, including healthcare, construction, high net worth and hospitality, which supports Hub’s specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.
“We are pleased to welcome Chatham Insurance Partners to Hub,” said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. “Chatham Insurance Partners is highly regarded for their knowledge and experience in the Savannah marketplace, and they will add depth to our existing services in the region.”
The Chatham Insurance Partners team, including Greg Sedlock, Jay Rowe, Eric Horton, Hurley Ryan, Tim Blanco and Jamie Hamrick will join Hub Gulf South.
“We’re incredibly excited to join Hub,” said Sedlock, Managing Partner of Chatham Insurance Partners. “We look forward to contributing our experiences while also harnessing the insights and knowledge of our new colleagues for the benefit of our clients.”
MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Chatham Insurance Partners for the transaction. For more information, visit WeAreHub.com.
