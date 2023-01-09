January 9, 2022 - Hub International Limited (Hub), a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired the assets of Chatham Insurance Partners, LLC (Chatham Insurance Partners).

Located in Savannah, Chatham Insurance Partners is an independent commercial and personal insurance agency. Chatham Insurance Partners focuses on various industries, including healthcareconstructionhigh net worth and hospitality, which supports Hub’s specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. 

