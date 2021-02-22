February 22, 2021 - Jason B. Ford, Managing Director - Investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Savannah, Ga. has been recognized as a 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes.
This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind – helping their clients succeed.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors,” said Ford. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”
Jason has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He holds a B.B.A in Finance from Georgia Southern University.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
