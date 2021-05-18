May 18, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank recently announced that Jeanine Thompson has joined the bank as Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager. Thompson has been in the banking industry in the greater Savannah area for 20 years, serving customers in various roles. She is a graduate of Mercer University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She and her husband Trent live in Port Wentworth and are proud parents to teenagers Gabe & Remy. Jeanine will serve customers from the Savannah Quarters office.
Jeanine has strong ties to the Savannah community, having served as President of Savannah Rotary Club—West. She is currently on the board of Keep Savannah Beautiful and Wesley Community Centers of Savannah.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeanine to Great Oaks Bank,” said Jon Seagraves, Coastal Division President. “As we continue to grow and expand our footprint in the greater Savannah area, we are always looking for exceptional bankers who share our vision, which is offering authentic community banking experiences and exceptional service. Jeanine personifies this vision with passion and will be a tremendous asset for existing and new customers.”
Visit www.GreatOaks.Bank for more information.
