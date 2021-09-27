September 27, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank recently announced that Jeanine Thompson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Pooler Market Executive. Ms. Thompson has been in the banking industry in the greater Savannah area for 20 years, serving customers in various roles. She is a graduate of Mercer University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She and her husband Trent live in Port Wentworth and are proud parents to teenagers, Gabe & Remy. Jeanine will lead the business development team at the Pooler Great Oaks Bank office.
Jeanine has strong ties to the Savannah community, having served as President of Savannah Rotary Club—West. She is currently on the board of Keep Savannah Beautiful and Wesley Community Centers of Savannah.
“We are pleased to recognize Jeanine’s commitment to Great Oaks, our customers, and the greater West Chatham area,” said Jon Seagraves, Coastal Division President. “As we continue to expand our footprint in the growing Savannah market, we are always looking for exceptional bankers who share our vision, which is offering authentic community banking experiences and exceptional service. Jeanine personifies this vision with passion. We are proud to recognize her as a leader at the bank and in the community.”
