Karafa has 39 years of hands-on banking experience as an executive, leader and mentor. He is a strategic planner and a risk manager with enterprise risk management (ERM), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), asset liability management and compliance expertise. He also has experience in investor relations and corporate governance.
Most recently, Karafa was the Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Primis Bank, where he was responsible for directing the accounting and finances of the regional community bank serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. He also has worked for Sonabank and The National Bank of Washington, D.C., among others.
Karafa earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Flint and his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in economics from the University of Detroit-Mercy.
Karafa is joining Phil Polhill, Queensborough’s current CFO. After serving the bank well for 25 years, Polhill is transitioning to the role of Executive Vice President – Finance.
