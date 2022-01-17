January 17, 2022 - Jennie Callis has been named Assistant Branch Manager of Queensborough National Bank & Trust’s Oglethorpe Mall location on Hodgson Memorial Drive. Jennie has 16 years of banking experience and has been with Queensborough since 2014.
Jennie started her banking career at a local community bank in Pocatello, Idaho, and later moved to Georgia. Throughout her banking career, she has been involved in all aspects of the bank, including Teller, Customer Service, Loan Processor, Universal Banker, Cash Management Officer and now Assistant Branch Manager.
Jennie is a graduate of Dixie State College with a degree in Business Management. She is married and has two children, one of whom is a graduate of SCAD and one that is currently attending Georgia Southern University.
"Jennie has served in a number of roles in the Coastal Region and has consistently delivered outstanding service to our customers. She is a natural leader and I’m very excited for her to progress into management of one of our key branches." Mike English, Queensborough Senior Vice President, Regional Banking Manager.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. is Georgia’s community bank with more than 27 locations throughout Georgia. Queensborough was named Best Small Bank in Georgia for 2021 by Newsweek and is currently celebrating 120 years of community banking. For more information, visit www.QNBTrust.bank.
